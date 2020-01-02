Gretel & Hansel Trailer: A Creepy New Take on the Classic Tale

Orion Pictures’ debuts a creepy full trailer for the upcoming horror film, Gretel & Hansel. Sophia Lillis (It) returns to the horror genre for the latest film from The Blackcoat’s Daughter and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House filmmaker Osgood “Oz” Perkins.

In addition to Sophia Lillis, the cast includes Alice Krige (Star Trek), Jessica De Gouw (Arrow), Charles Babalola (Black Mirror), and newcomer Sammy Leakey.

Rob Hayes (Chewing Gum) wrote the screenplay and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger produced. Sandra Yee Ling and Macdara Kelleher executive produced.

Gretel & Hansel will open in theaters on January 31, 2020.

The Plot:

“A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.”