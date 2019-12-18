Paramount Pictures just released the first official teaser poster and video from the much-anticipated thriller, A Quiet Place Part II. The studio also confirmed the basic plot details of this 2020 followup to 2018’s critically acclaimed A Quiet Place.

John Krasinski returns to write and direct the sequel. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe reprise their roles as the Abbott family – mom Evelyn and kids Regan and Marcus. Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Djimon Hounsou (Wayward Pines) join the franchise for Part II.

Krasinski, Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller produce, with Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano, and Aaron Janus executive producing.

Paramount Pictures will open in theaters on March 20, 2020.

The A Quiet Place Part II Plot:

“Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”