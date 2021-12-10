Paramount+’s gritty drama Mayor of Kingstown hits its first season midway point with episode six, “Every Feather.” Airing on Sunday, December 12, 2021, episode six finds Sam in trouble once again. Per Paramount+’s official synopsis, viewers can also expect Milo to go to extreme lengths to get what he wants.

As for what Mike McLusky (two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner) is up to in episode six, this exclusive clip reveals Iris (Emma Laird) will be seeking his help after being attacked.

The season one cast also includes two-time Oscar winner Dianne Wiest (Bullets Over Broadway, Hannah and Her Sisters) as Miriam McLusky, Hugh Dillon as Ian, Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, and Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin ‘Bunny’ Washington. Derek Webster plays Stevie, Hamish Allan-Headley is Robert, Pha’rez Lass is P-Dog, and Aidan Gillen stars as Milo Sunter.

“Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”







