‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’ Trailer Explores the Watts Family Murders

Director Jenny Popplewell (Big Fat Gypsy Weddings, Jamie: Drag Queen at 16) examines the horrific murders of a mom and her two young children in Netflix’s American Murder: The Family Next Door. Netflix just released the documentary’s official trailer and poster in support of the film’s upcoming September 30, 2020 premiere.

The true-crime documentary was executive produced by James Marsh and Jonathan Stadlen, and edited by Simon Barker.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

In 2018, 34-year-old Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As heartbreaking details emerged, their story made headlines worldwide. Told entirely through archival footage that includes social media posts, law enforcement recordings, text messages and never-before-seen home videos, director Jenny Popplewell pieces together an immersive and truthful examination of a police investigation and a disintegrating marriage.

American Murder: The Family Next Door is the first film to give a voice to the victims.