‘Emily in Paris’ Official Trailer Finds Lily Collins Living Her Best Life

Lily Collins stars as Emily, a single woman with a cool job, in the first full trailer for Netflix’s Emily in Paris. Created by Darren Star (Younger, Sex & The City), the romantic comedy series will arrive on Netflix on October 2, 2020.

The 10 episode first season also stars Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City), Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris), and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin). Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction), and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi) appear in recurring roles.

The Darren Star Productions, Jax Media and MTV Studios production is written and executive produced by Darren Star. Series star Lily Collins produces, and Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Andrew Fleming also serve as executive producers. Zoe Cassavetes, Andrew Fleming, and Peter Lauer directed season one episodes.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Lily Collins stars as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.







