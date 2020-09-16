Disney+ Fall Premiere Dates: ‘Meet the Chimps’ ‘Right Stuff’ & Popular Films

Disney+’s fall schedule includes the premieres of shows including The Right Stuff, Becoming, and Meet the Chimps. The Mandalorian returns for its much anticipated second season, and new films Clouds and Secret Society of Second-Born Royals join the streaming service’s fall lineup.

Later this year, Disney+ will debut WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as well as Inside Pixar, a behind the scenes look inside the Academy Award-winning Pixar Animation Studios.

Disney+ September Premieres:

Friday, September 18

Becoming (Disney+ Original Series) – From executive producers LeBron James & Maverick Carter, Becoming chronicles the origin stories of entertainers and athletes in their own words. Each subject takes a trip down memory lane for an intimate look at the struggles and successes that led them to where they are today. Loved ones share never-before-heard stories that showcase each subject’s inspirational journey towards becoming a star.

Bend it Like Beckham – Two ambitious girls, despite their parents’ wishes, have their hearts set on careers in professional soccer.

Ever After – A young woman falls in love with a prince while pretending to be a princess. She must then struggle to hide her true identity even as one of her step-sisters prepares to marry the prince.

Friday, September 25

Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals (Disney+ Original Film) – Meet Sam, a second-born royal daughter. She’s not your typical royal and doesn’t really fit into this world. After being sent to summer school by her mother, The Queen, Sam learns it is a ruse; she and the other students discover they have superpowers and are there to train to become part of the Secret Society of Second-Born Royals. Can they learn how to use their powers to save their kingdoms?

Magic Of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Disney+ Original Series) – Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, narrated by Disney fan-favorite Josh Gad, gives viewers a backstage pass to explore the magic behind two of the world’s most beloved animal experiences, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT. Viewers get unprecedented access to the Parks’ animals and meet the animal care experts who have formed remarkable bonds with them.

Hidden Figures – An incredible & inspiring untold true story about three women at NASA who were instrumental in one of history’s greatest operations – the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

The Fault in our Stars – Hazel (Shailene Woodley) and Gus (Ansel Elgort) share a love that sweeps them on an unforgettable journey in this powerful film based on John Green’s New York Times bestseller.

OCTOBER 2020:

Friday, October 2

The Simpsons Season 31 – Everyone’s favorite family is back for the 31st season of the longest-running scripted primetime show in television history, The Simpsons. With an all-star lineup of guests including Bill Porter, Jane Goodall, Jason Momoa, Cate Blanchett, and Kevin Feige, special musical performances from the likes of Weezer and John Legend, and fan-favorite episodes “Thanksgiving of Horror” and “Treehouse of Horror XXX,” the latest season joins Disney+’s comprehensive collection of more than 600 episodes, “The Simpsons Movie,” and animated shorts “Maggie Simpson in ‘Playdate with Destiny’” and “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Longest Daycare.”

Friday, October 9

The Right Stuff (Disney+ Original Series) – The incredible story of the early days of the U.S. space program, based on the iconic bestseller by Tom Wolfe. At the height of the Cold War, newly-formed NASA selects seven of the military’s best test pilots to become astronauts. Competing to be the first in space, these men achieve the extraordinary, inspiring the world to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope.

X2 – After a “black ops” specialist abducts Xavier, imprisons his students and steals Cerebro, Night Crawler joins forces with Magneto to rescue their brethren and forestall a holocaust.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader – Young Lucy, Edmund and their cousin cross through a painting into a magical land where they sail with King Caspian to help Narnian lords banished by an evil usurper of the throne.

Friday, October 16

Clouds (Disney+ Original Film) – Based on an inspiring true story, young musician Zach Sobiech discovers his cancer has spread, leaving him just a few months to live. With limited time, he follows his dream and makes an album, unaware that it will soon be a viral music phenomenon. In the end, music gives Zach’s life new meaning and helps him find the perfect way to say goodbye…with a song that will be heard all around the world.

Meet the Chimps (Disney+ Original Series) – Meet the Chimps takes viewers into the secret life of one of the largest and most unique wildlife sanctuaries in the world – Chimp Haven—a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, which is home to more than 300 chimpanzees. Narrated by Emmy Award-winning actress Jane Lynch, this six-part series, from National Geographic, tracks the ups and downs of this extraordinary group of chimps that are given a second chance at life by a staff whose dedication, compassion and commitment knows no bounds.

Through a seamless blend of natural history and observational-documentary filmmaking, Meet the Chimps puts the chimps – the heart and soul of the series – at front and center. A real-life drama with a full emotional range, the series gives unparalleled access to everything happening at Chimp Haven, including food squabbles, alliances, romances, ‘bromances’, tears, tantrums, high jinxes and heartbreaks.

Friday, October 23

Once Upon a Snowman (Disney+ Original Short) – The previously untold origins of Olaf, the summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in the Academy Award®-winning 2013 Disney animated feature Frozen and its acclaimed 2019 sequel, are revealed in the all-new Walt Disney Animation Studios animated short, “Once Upon a Snowman.” The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the mountains outside Arendelle.

The Big Fib (Disney+ Original Series) – Disney+‘s first original game show, The Big Fib, is back for another 15 episodes. Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and featuring Rhys Darby as her robot sidekick, C.L.I.V.E., each episode puts kid contestants in the hot seat as they question adults to find the real fibber.

Friday, October 30

The Mandalorian Season 2 (Disney+ Original Series) – The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

NOVEMBER 2020:

Tuesday, November 17

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (Disney+ Original Special) – The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special. The new LEGO special is the first to debut on Disney+ and will continue the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO—playful adventures told in the endearingly irreverent way that only LEGO Star Wars co-branded content can.

Wednesday, November 18

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Disney+ Original Series) – It’s nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey Mouse and his best friends as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the pitfalls and curveballs of a wild and crazy world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible.

Friday, November 20

Marvel’s 616 explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.

Planes – The world of Cars takes flight in Planes, Disney’s high-flying animated comedy featuring Dusty, a crop duster with dreams of competing in the greatest air race ever. Will he find the inspiration and courage to be more than he was built for?







