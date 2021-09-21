Kurt Warner and Zachary Levi stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to debut the new teaser trailer for the inspirational biopic, American Underdog. Levi plays Warner in the story based on the ex-NFL quarterback’s Cinderella story of defying the odds and going from an undrafted wannabe to Super Bowl-winning QB.

In addition to Zachary Levi (Shazam!), the cast includes Anna Paquin (True Blood) as Brenda Warner and Dennis Quaid (Blue Miracle) as Coach Dick Vermeil.

American Underdog is based on Kurt Warner and Michael Silver’s All Things Possible, adapted by Jon Erwin, David Aaron Cohen, and Jon Gunn. Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin directed and served as producers along with Kevin Downes, Mark Ciardi, and Daryl Lefever. Kurt Warner, Brenda Warner, Tony Young, Jon Gunn, and Sean Devereau executive produced.

American Underdog arrives in theaters on December 25, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Lionsgate:

American Underdog tells the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner (Levi), who went from a stockboy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film centers on Warner’s unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player – but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Paquin) and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is.

American Underdog is an inspirational story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family and determination.







