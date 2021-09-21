First Look: ‘The Tragedy of MacBeth’ Teaser Trailer and Poster

A24 and Apple have released the first short teaser trailer for The Tragedy of MacBeth ahead of its premiere as the opening night film at the 2021 New York Film Festival. An ominous drumbeat provides the backdrop to the stark, riveting trailer which features a voiceover reciting Shakespeare’s iconic “By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes” line.

This adaptation of the classic tale is led by three multiple Academy Award winners. Joel Coen, winner of the Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Picture Oscars for No Country for Old Men, adapted and directed The Tragedy of MacBeth. Coen also picked up an Oscar win in the Best Original Screenplay category for 1996’s Fargo. Two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington (Training Day, Glory) and four-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand (Nomadland, Fargo, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) lead a cast that includes Emmy Award winner Brendan Gleeson (Into the Storm), Harry Melling, and Bertie Carvel.

Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, and Kathryn Hunter also star.

A24 and Apple released the following brief description of Coen’s latest film:

“Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.”

The Tragedy of Macbeth will premiere in select theaters on December 25, 2021 and globally on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.