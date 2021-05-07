‘Manifest’ Season 3 Episode 8 Recap: “Destination Unknown”

Season three episode seven of NBC’s Manifest ended with Ben (Josh Dallas) witnessing for himself the black cloud hovering above Eureka. Episode eight, “Destination Unknown,” kicks off with Saanvi Bahl (Parveen Kaur), Vance (Daryl Edwards), and Dr. Aria Gupta (Mahira Kakkar) at Eureka telling Ben about their studies. Ben has a calling and sees photos of passengers of 828 begin to catch on fire.

Back at the Stone home, Grace (Athena Karkanis) invites Angelina (Holly Taylor) to go with her to look at venues for the new restaurant she’s going to open in honor of her brother.

Zeke (Matt Long) and Cal (Jack Messina) get ready to attend a book fair. Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) is about to go along when she has a calling of burning her hand. She knows she has to follow it.

Ben and Michaela meet up and compare callings. Ben believes their callings are related and they should work together. They put their heads together and figure out the person they need to help is named Rachel Hall.

Michaela and Ben head over to Rachel Hall’s place where they are met by her ex-husband and her sister. It seems when Rachel was on Flight 828 and disappeared her husband got a divorce and married her sister, Hannah. Hannah admits to Michaela and Ben that Rachel didn’t take it well and they even had to get a restraining order.

At Eureka, Dr. Gupta meets with all the chief scientists and explains they will need to report their findings to Dr. Saanvi from now on – an order that doesn’t sit well with a few of the scientists.

Sarah shows up at the precinct to visit Jared who’s noticeably uncomfortable with her being there. Ben asks Michaela about it and she says they might be dating which makes Ben concerned since Sarah is the Major’s daughter. Michaela finds Rachel’s new address in the system and she and Ben head to her new residence.

Rachel (Sarah Hunt) reveals she’s moved on and it doesn’t bother her that her ex is married to her sister. She explains that she and her husband were having issues and tried to help their marriage by going to Jamaica. She had to leave early after a car accident caused by bad weather left her with migraines whenever she’s in the sun too much. Her husband stayed behind, not wanting to miss out on the days left of their vacation.

Rachel wraps up her story and declares she can’t be late to work.

At Eureka, Saanvi and Troy Davis (Ed Herbstmann) talk to scientist Patrick Cooper about the driftwood which they recovered from the ocean and which was in possession of the Vatican. According to Cooper, the driftwood he tested was brought up from the bottom of the ocean by a giant earthquake. They also recovered some DNA from it that indicates it’s from a 6,000 old peacock. The DNA has the same anomaly as the passengers of 828.

Ben and Michaela debate how they’re supposed to help Rachel, and Michaela says she suspects everyone’s lying.

Zeke and Cal arrive at the book fair where Zeke meets a girl named Stella who it’s obvious Cal has a crush on.

Meanwhile, Grace and Angelina check out a possible location for the restaurant and, once again, Angelina is the only one who can hold and quiet the crying baby.

Back at the precinct, Michaela’s waiting for some intel on Rachel’s horrible accident in Jamaica when she talks to Jared (J.R. Ramirez) about his relationship with Sarah. Michaela explains she’s just looking out for him and feels very protective.

The report comes in and it indicates Rachel’s ex-husband t-boned her in the accident.

Ben and Michaela question Hannah’s neighbors and one tells them the ex-husband would go nuts whenever Rachel would show up to see her sister. Now Michaela and Ben believe the calling means they need to protect Hannah.

Over at Eureka, Saanvi and Dr. Gupta believe that according to the intelligence and scientific evidence they’ve uncovered the driftwood may be connected to Noah’s Ark.

Zeke and Cal return from the book fair and Cal asks if Zeke sensed anything from Stella. Zeke realizes Cal was hoping to find out if she liked him. Zeke reminds him their callings and powers are gifts and they aren’t supposed to use them for their own benefit. Cal apologizes and says he won’t do it again.

That night Michaela and Ben stake out Hannah’s house. When Rachel’s ex, Jonah, drives off Michaela uses the opportunity to speak with Hannah alone. Michaela suggests Ben go home because she thinks Hannah will open up to her if she goes in alone.

Ben has another calling, this time of Rachel’s photo catching fire. He decides to follow Jonah.

Vance and Dr. Gupta warn Saanvi that from now on all discoveries need to stay top secret. She stresses the importance of keeping Ben in the loop, but Vance says no.

Ben follows Jonah to his office and sees the cleaning service truck that Rachel works at parked out front. Ben runs over and picks the lock to let himself in but doesn’t notice he’s been seen by the security camera.

Michaela and Hannah chat and Hannah admits she was jealous of her sister who was always perfect in the eyes of their parents. When Rachel disappeared, Hannah was swept off her feet by Jonah and how much attention he showered on her. She admits he soon became controlling, suspicious, and violent.

Ben finds Rachel in Jonah’s office holding a gun on her ex-husband. Ben warns her not to kill him and that he and Michaela know about his abusive behavior and how she’s trying to save her sister. He stresses not to throw her life away on him as he stands in front of Jonah. Rachel begins to cry and lowers the gun. Ben takes it from her just as security barges in yelling to drop the gun which he does.

At the precinct, Michaela yells at Ben for his behavior. “Breaking and entering and holding a firearm in one night,” she yells as he tries to defend himself saying he had to follow the calling. Michaela understands about following the callings but insists she can’t lose him. After a long pause, Michaela tells him to go home.

Hannah visits Rachel in jail after Jonah’s been arrested.

Michaela goes home to find dinner waiting for her and listens as Zeke talks about the book fair and about Cal’s crush. She tells him about Jared dating the Major’s daughter and Zeke has a flash of feeling what Michaela is feeling when she tells him. (Could it be jealousy?)

At the Stone home, Grace tells Ben he did a good thing but agrees with Michaela that they can’t lose him. However, she realizes he has to find a way for all of them to beat the death date.

The last scene of season three episode eight shows Cal having a calling of a volcano erupting and of Michaela, Ben, and himself yelling and holding their ears.







