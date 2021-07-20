‘Clickbait’ Teaser Trailer: Adrian Grenier Stars as a Man With a Disturbing Past

Netflix’s new teaser trailer for Clickbait just arrived along with photos and a poster from the upcoming limited series. The one-minute teaser trailer does a terrific job of playing its cards close to its vest while also introducing Entourage star Adrian Grenier as a man who could be on the verge of being murdered. Or not…

In addition to Adrian Grenier, the cast of the limited series includes Zoe Kazan (The Deuce) and Betty Gabriel (Defending Jacob).

The eight-episode series was created by Tony Ayres (Stateless, The Slap) who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Christian White co-created the thriller and is a writer and co-producer. The Sinner‘s Brad Anderson is the limited series’ lead director. The series was produced for Netflix by Matchbox Pictures, Tony Ayres Productions (TAP), and Heyday Television.

Clickbait will premiere on August 25, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Nick Brewer (Grenier) is a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears. A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die”. Is this a threat or confession? Or both? As his sister (Kazan) and wife (Gabriel) rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn’t know existed.

An eight-episode limited series told from revolving points of view, Clickbait is a compelling, high stakes thriller that explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas.