‘Army of Thieves’ Official Trailer: More Safes, Less Zombies

The full trailer for the Army of the Dead prequel, Army of Thieves, finds Dieter recruited into a gang who have need of someone with his safe-cracking skills. The trailer shows Dieter being introduced to the crew and then asking, “So, is it like in a movie film where each one of us has a different skill set and it’s only working together that we can pull off that which needs pulling off?” Yes, Dieter, that’s generally how these things work.

The trailer premiered during Netflix’s global fan event – Tudum – and was introduced by director, producer, and star Matthias Schweighöfer. Schweighöfer was joined by actors Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, and Guz Khan along with producers Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller to help launch the trailer’s premiere.

Army of Thieves will premiere on October 29, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

After charming audiences as the wisecracking hero Dieter in Zack Snyder’s zombie blockbuster Army of the Dead, Matthias Schweighöfer takes centerstage in the film’s prequel, which he also directs. Ditching the undead, Army of Thieves puts a modern spin on classic heist films with European flair and an unlikely love story.

Produced by Snyder and co-starring Nathalie Emmanuel (the Fast and the Furious franchise), Army of Thieves chronicles the harrowing adventures that transformed Dieter from a sheepish German bank teller named Sebastian into the badass safe-cracker who became a fan-favorite character in Army of the Dead.

Sebastian’s impassioned YouTube videos about the fabled safes designed by the locksmith Hans Wagner (Christian Steyer) catch the eye of Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel), a beguiling career criminal whose take-no-prisoners exterior belies a desire to love and be loved. To Dieter’s shock, Gwen enlists him to be part of her motley crew of some of Interpol’s most wanted: the jack-of-all-trades Korina (Ruby O. Fee), rugged bad boy Brad (Stuart Martin), and getaway sidekick Rolph (Guz Khan). As the five misfits zigzag across Europe cracking a trio of impenetrable vaults known as the Ring Cycle — Das Rheingold, the Valkyrie, and the Siegfried — French law-enforcement officials Delacroix (Jonathan Cohen) and Beatrix (Noémie Nakai) are hot on their trail.

Anchored by a simmering romance between Dieter and Gwen, Army of Thieves broadens the scope of Snyder’s Army Universe while staying true to its vision as its own movie.







