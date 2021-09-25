Cobra Kai fans may want to cancel any potential New Year’s Eve plans as Netflix just announced the award-winning series will release season four on December 31, 2021. The fourth season premiere date was announced during Netflix’s first-ever TUDUM global fan event and arrived with a special minute-long video featuring new clips from the upcoming season. The release date video shows Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang coming together as a team to try and take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley tournament.

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) return to lead the cast in starring roles. The upcoming fourth season also stars Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), and Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene). In addition, Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) return for season four.

The season four cast also includes Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O’Brien (Devon), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony), and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

Counterbalance Entertainment’s Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg guide the series as writers and executive producers. Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and Susan Ekins, also executive produce along with Westbrook Entertaiment’s Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett.

In August 2021 Netflix announced Cobra Kai has been renewed for a fifth season. Production is expected to begin on season five this fall.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka). Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious.

What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?







