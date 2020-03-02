‘Artemis Fowl’ Debuts a New Trailer and Colorful Poster

Disney’s showing off a new lengthy trailer for the fantasy adventure Artemis Fowl along with a brand new poster. The family-friendly film’s based on the bestselling book by Eoin Colfer and was directed by five-time Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh (Henry V) from a screenplay by Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl.

The cast is led by Colin Farrell and Ferdia Shaw as Artemis Fowl I and II. Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, Adrian Scarborough, Colin Farrell and Dame Judi Dench also star in the 2020 release.

“Disney and Kenneth Branagh have magically found a way to extract my imagination, mixed in a dollop of Disney magic and projected the enchanted concoction onto the silver screen. I am very excited for audiences to see the film,” said author Eoin Colfer.

Commenting on the big-screen adaptation, Branagh said, “Eoin Colfer created a landmark series of books and a totally original world of characters. We hope that fans familiar with this charismatic anti-hero, will also join a first-time cinema audience in enjoying a sea of surprises – cunning twists and turns in a typical Artemis Fowl style. His Irish adventures are breathless, exhilarating, energized escapades on a truly global scale. Inspired by his legendary cheekiness and wit, we’ve been privileged to introduce the myth from the page and hopefully create a new hero for the big screen. It’s been a real joy to be on that ride.”

Disney’s set a May 29, 2020 theatrical release date for Artemis Fowl.







The Plot:

Descended from a long line of criminal masterminds, 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.

Disney’s Artemis Fowl, based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies.

Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.







