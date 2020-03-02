Stumptown Season 1 Episode 16 Photos: Preview of “All Quiet on the Dextern Front”

Dex experiences flashbacks of her time in Afghanistan on ABC’s Stumptown season one episode 16. Directed by Marc Buckland from a script by Woody Strassner and Louisa Levy, “All Quiet on the Dextern Front” airs on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Cobie Smulders leads the cast as Dex Parios. Jake Johnson plays Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal is Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus is Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez is Tookie, Camryn Manheim plays Lieutenant Cosgrove, and Michael Ealy is Detective Miles Hoffman.

“All Quiet on the Dextern Front” Plot – Dex takes on a new case helping a mother who has lost custody of her children, which triggers parallels to her time in Afghanistan. After memories of Afghanistan reemerge, Dex spirals and must face the reasons behind Benny’s death. Back at The Bad Alibi, Grey and Tookie coach Ansel on how to ask a girl out on a date.







The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Stumptown follows Dex Parios – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.