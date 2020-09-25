‘A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting’ Trailer: Monsters are Real

2020 with its Covid-19 pandemic, murder hornets, devastating fires, government-released UFO footage, Tiger King, emergence of the 17-year cicadas, social unrest, and so much more should be enough to convince anyone there’s an actual possibility monsters exist. Because why not? The official trailer for Netflix’s A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting opens with the declaration they don’t…right before proving that statement wrong.

Netflix’s set to release the family comedy based on Joe Ballarini’s scary book series on October 15, 2020.

Directed by Rachel Talalay and adapted by Ballarini, the film stars Tamara Smart, Ian Ho, Oona Laurence, Alessio Scalzotto, Ian Ho, Tamsen McDonough, and Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson. Lynn Masako Cheng, Ty Consiglio, Ashton Arbab, Crystal Balint, Ricky He, Indya Moore, and Tom Felton also star.

Ivan Reitman and Amie Karp produced, with Naia Cucukov, Tom Pollock, and Ilona Herzberg executive producing.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Smart) reluctantly agrees to babysit Jacob Zellman (Ho) on Halloween, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters. In order to keep Jacob safe from harm, Kelly teams with no-nonsense chapter Vice President Liz Lerue (Laurence), tech genius Berna Vincent (Johnson), creature expert Cassie Zhen (Cheng) and potions master Curtis Critter (Consiglio) to defeat a Boogeyman known as “The Grand Guignol” (Felton), a glamorous witch named “Peggy Drood” (Moore) and their legion of mysterious monsters.