‘neXt’ Season 1 Episode 1 Preview: Plot, Photos, and Cast Info

Fox’s new drama neXt about a rogue artificial intelligence that’s decided humans are expendable will make its primetime debut on October 6, 2020. New episodes of the thriller created by executive producer/showrunner Manny Coto will air on Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT.

Season one episode one was directed by executive producers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra.

The cast of Fox’s new drama is led by John Slattery as Paul LeBlanc, Fernanda Andrade as Special Agent Shea Salazar, and Jason Butler Harner as Ted LeBlanc. Eve Harlow plays Gina, Aaron Clifton Moten is Ben, Gerardo Celasco is Ty Salazar, Elizabeth Cappuccino is Abby LeBlanc, Michael Mosley is CM, and Evan Whitten is Ethan Salazar.

“File #1” Plot: Silicon Valley pioneer Paul LeBlanc (Slattery) built a fortune and legacy on the world-changing innovations he dreamed up. After discovering that one of his own creations – a powerful artificial intelligence called NEXT – might spell doom for humankind, Paul tried to shutter the project, only to be kicked out of the company by his own brother, Ted LeBlanc (Butler Harner). When a series of unsettling tech mishaps points to a potential worldwide crisis, Paul joins forces with Special Agent Shea Salazar (Andrade).

Meanwhile, Paul juggles his health and family life; Shea also focuses on a high-profile case; and Shea’s husband TY (Celasco) manages their son’s (Whitten) alarmingly close relationship with their “smart home assistant,” Iliza, as he experiences bullying at school.







