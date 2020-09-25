‘A World of Calm’ Trailer: Breathe Deep and Try to Relax

I don’t know about you but I’m more than ready for a half-hour series that helps me temporarily shutdown worries and distressing thoughts about the state of the world and relax. HBO Max’s A World of Calm, which just debuted an official trailer, is hoping to offer a brief, much-needed respite from the world.

The 10 episode season features an all-star list of narrators including Mahershala Ali, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, Keanu Reeves, and Kate Winslet.

A World of Calm launches on HBO Max on October 1, 2020.

Series Details, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Sit back and relax with A World of Calm, a totally new type of television experience that combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars. A timely antidote for our modern lives, each half-hour episode takes audiences on an immersive visual journey into another world.

Building on the record-breaking success of Calm’s Sleep Stories™ – bedtime stories for grown-ups with over 250m listens – each relaxing tale is designed to transform how you feel. Transporting the viewer into tranquility through scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage, to naturally calm your body and soothe the mind. Each story is brought to life by a different iconic voice and will take viewers on a journey everywhere from a noodle maker’s kitchen in Seattle, to the forests of Latvia, and beyond our solar system to the outer stretches of the universe.







