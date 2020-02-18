Bill & Ted Face the Music Unveils a New Photo of Keanu and Alex

A new photo’s arrived from the much anticipated, long-awaited third film of the Bill & Ted franchise, Bill & Ted Face the Music. The new image shows William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves) all suited up and looking sharp.

In addition to Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, the upcoming comedy features Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, and Anthony Carrigan. Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch also star.

Orion Pictures will release Bill & Ted Face the Music in theaters on August 21, 2020. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure arrived on February 17, 1989. Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey followed on July 19, 1991.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) directed from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey). Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce produced, with Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr, and John Santilli executive producing.

The Plot:

“The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”







