NBC has officially confirmed Ellen’s Game of Games will return for a fourth season. Season three is averaging 5.2 million viewers and, according to NBC, is a strong draw for family audiences. It’s currently ranked #4 with viewers aged 2 through 11 among all primetime entertainment programs.

“I’m so excited. I love this show so much,” said DeGeneres, breaking the news today on her The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It makes me so happy. I love games. It combines all my favorite things: prizes and surprises. I’m sure you’ve seen it but if you haven’t, you’ve been missing out. We can’t wait to get started on the next round of episodes.”

Ellen’s Game of Games season one was #1 among all new alternative shows during the 2017-2018 season.

Ellen DeGeneres hosts and executive produces, with Stephen “tWitch” Boss as the announcer. Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris, Noah Bonnett and Jeff Kleeman also executive produce.

Season three currently airs on Tuesdays on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.

Series Details:

“Ellen’s Game of Games includes supersized versions of the most popular and action-packed games from DeGeneres’ award-winning daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Contestants are pulled from the audience and must maneuver massive obstacles, answer questions under crushing time pressure and face gigantic plunges into the unknown – all in a quest to win a big cash prize.

In addition, this season DeGeneres has convinced several of her celebrity friends to join in on the fun.

Every episode will feature DeGeneres’ mischievous personality along with a raucous roster of games, including familiar favorites ‘Blindfolded Musical Chairs,’ ‘Dizzy Dash’ and ‘You Bet Your Wife’ as well as some big and new additions for this season that include ‘Mazed and Confused,’ ‘Runaway Bride,’ ‘Dirty Laundry’ and ‘Buckin’ Blasters.’ The high-pressure moments and unexpected results will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Contestants play different games over four rounds. The winner of each round advances to play ‘Know or Go.’ The winner of ‘Know of Go’ gets the chance to play an epic game of ‘Hot Hands’ where they have to guess as many answers as they can in a designated amount of time.”







