‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Releases Official Trailer and New Poster

The official trailer for the much-anticipated, long-awaited sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music has arrived, along with a new poster. Orion Pictures also confirmed the comedy will be available both in theaters (if any are open) and On Demand on September 1, 2020.

Alex Winter reprises his role as William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Keanu Reeves is back as Theodore “Ted” Logan in the 2020 sequel. The cast also includes Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr, and Amy Stoch.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, RED 2) directed from a screenplay by Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson. Alex Winter, Ed Solomon, Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, Steve Ponce, and David Haring produced, with Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr, and John Santilli serving as executive producers.

The original Bill & Ted film, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, opened in theaters on February 17, 1989. Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey followed on July 19, 1991.

The Bill & Ted Face the Music Plot:

“The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it.

Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”









