The CW’s Bulletproof wraps up season two with episode eight airing on July 29, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT. Episode eight was directed by Sarmad Masud from a script by Noel Clarke and Jerome Bucchan-Nelson.

The season two cast is led by Noel Clarke as Bishop and Ashley Walters as Pike. The cast also includes Lee Ross as Richard Cockridge, Jason Maza as Officer Chris Munroe, Lindsey Coulson as Sarah Tanner, David Elliot as Tim’ Jonsey’ Jones, Olivia Chenery as Scarlett ‘Scooch’ Hailton, and Luci Shorthouse as Paige Pennington.

“Episode 8” Plot: DOMINO’S WILL FALL – Bishop (Clarke), Pike (Walters) and the rest of the Unit go off-book in an effort to bring down Alex (Stavros Zalmas) and Mikey (Ben Tavassoli) Markides once and for all, but when Cockridge (Ross) interferes the raid goes disastrously wrong and the Unit are left emptyhanded.







Series Description, Courtesy of The CW:

Bulletproof is an action-packed, cop drama that unites big, emotional stories with blood-pumping stunt sequences, as it follows two undercover cops who are best friends and bonded by the same moral code, despite their very different backgrounds.

Adrenalin-fueled and packed with compelling characters, Bulletproof follows partners Bishop (Clarke) and Pike (Walters) as they chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. The series is both high-octane action and thrilling cases. On the surface, Bishop and Pike have a lot in common, they are cool, smart, unapologetically street-wise and tough; they share a deep, fraternal relationship and are always there for each other. Their personal motivations and emotional lives outside the police force differ, Pike is an aspirational family man, the son of a decorated police officer, determined to follow in his father’s footsteps, but not in his shadow. Bishop on the other hand, who never knew his father, grew up in foster care and on the streets.

Full of grit and sometimes gloss, Bulletproof is stylish and funny with riveting criminal cases in each episode, which feed into a bigger, season-long mystery. At its heart though, it is a series about the meaning of family, as well as the fascinating relationship between best friends.







