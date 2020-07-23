‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ Photos Released and Premiere Date Announced

Netflix has released the first photos from the upcoming dramatic film The Trial of the Chicago 7, based on true events. Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network) wrote and directed the star-studded drama which will premiere on October 16, 2020.

The cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, and Frank Langella. John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong, and Noah Robbins also star in the 2020 drama.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 also features Danny Flahery, Ben Skenkman, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg, John Doman, J.C. MacKenzie, Damien Young, Wayne Duvall, and C.J. Wilson.

Marc Platt, Stuart Besser, Matt Jackson, and Tyler Thompson produced, with Laurie MacDonald, Walter Parkes, Marc Butan, Anthony Katagas, James Rodenhouse, and Nia Vazirani executive produced.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.







