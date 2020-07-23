‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ Photos Released and Premiere Date Announced

By
Rebecca Murray
-
The Trial of the Chicago 7
SACHA BARON COHEN as Abbie Hoffman in ‘THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7’ (Photo by Nilo Tavernise © 2020 Netflix)

Netflix has released the first photos from the upcoming dramatic film The Trial of the Chicago 7, based on true events. Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network) wrote and directed the star-studded drama which will premiere on October 16, 2020.

The cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, and Frank Langella. John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong, and Noah Robbins also star in the 2020 drama.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 also features Danny Flahery, Ben Skenkman, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg, John Doman, J.C. MacKenzie, Damien Young, Wayne Duvall, and C.J. Wilson.

Marc Platt, Stuart Besser, Matt Jackson, and Tyler Thompson produced, with Laurie MacDonald, Walter Parkes, Marc Butan, Anthony Katagas, James Rodenhouse, and Nia Vazirani executive produced.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

The Trial of the Chicago 7
SACHA BARON COHEN as Abbie Hoffman and JEREMY STRONG as Jerry Rubin (Photo by Niko Tavernise © 2020 Netflix)
The Trial of the Chicago 7
SACHA BARON COHEN as Abbie Hoffman, DANNY FLAHERTY as John Froines, EDDIE REDMAYNE as Tom Hayden, JEREMY STRONG as Jerry Rubin, and MARK RYLANCE as William Kuntsler (Photo by Niko Tavernise © 2020 Netflix)
The Trial of the Chicago 7
EDDIE REDMAYNE as Tom Hayden in ‘THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7’ (Photo by Niko Tavernise © 2020 Netflix)
The Trial of the Chicago 7
J.C. MACKENZIE as Thomas Foran and JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT as Richard Schultz (Photo by Niko Tavernise © 2020 Netflix)
The Trial of the Chicago 7
KELVIN HARRISON JR. as Fred Hampton, YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II as Bobby Seale, and MARK RYLANCE as William Kuntsler (Photo by Niko Tavernise © 2020 Netflix)




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR