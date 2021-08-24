Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish describes her concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles as a dream come true. “It’s a concert film but it’s also a story at the same time, this kind of beautiful version of old Hollywood,” explains Eilish in the Disney+ film’s official trailer.

Filmed at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles features Eilish’s entire album from front to back in order. Eilish is joined in what’s described as a “cinematic concert experience” by FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world-renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo.

Robert Rodriquez (From Dusk Til Dawn, Sin City) and Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne (Best Short Film, Animated for Feast) directed the special which features orchestra arrangements by David Campbell. Kerry Asmussen is the live concert director and Pablo Berron is the director of photography. Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is produced by Interscope Films and Darkroom Productions, in associate with Nexus Studios and Aron Levine Productions.

Disney+ will release the concert film on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Disney+’s trailer release was accompanied by a brief summary of Billie Eilish’s career:

“Seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Billie Eilish’s brand-new album Happier Than Ever was written by Billie and her brother FINNEAS, who also produced the album. The album debuted at No. 1 in 19 countries and has since spent a total of three consecutive weeks in the U.S. Previous to Happier Than Ever Eilish’s breakout album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release in 2019, and was the most streamed album of that year.

She later went on to make history that year as the youngest artist to receive nominations and wins in all the major categories at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards. Most recently, she took home both Record of the Year for ‘everything i wanted,’ and Best Song Written For Visual Media for ‘No Time To Die’ at this year’s 63rd Annual GRAMMY® Awards.”







