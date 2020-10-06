‘Black Bear’ Trailer Starring a Troublemaking Aubrey Plaza

Momentum Pictures just released the official trailer for Black Bear, written and directed by Lawrence Michael Levine. The trailer finds Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) playing a filmmaker who stirs up trouble for a married couple, played by Christoper Abbott (The Sinner) and Sarah Gadon (True Detective).

After a festival run, Black Bear‘s currently sitting at 85% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney calls the film “a darkly playful deconstruction of the indie filmmaking process” while IndieWire’s Katey Erbland says “the film grows both somehow more feverish and believable with each twist and turn.”

Writer/director Levine produced along with Aubrey Plaza, Jonny Blitstein, Julie Christeas, Richard J Bosner, Marina Grasic, Jai Khanna, and Sophia Takal.

Black Bear is targeting a December 4, 2020 release.

The Plot:

At a remote lake house, a filmmaker named Allison (Plaza) arrives to play house guest to a troubled couple (Abbott and Gadon), who have eschewed their life in the city after inheriting a family retreat. Battling writer’s block, Allison sparks a calculated game of desire and jealousy in pursuit of a new work that blurs the boundaries of autobiography and invention.

Black Bear explores the complex nature of relationships, gender dynamics, and the erratic nature of love as it traces the conflict between our lust and our longing for internal harmony.







