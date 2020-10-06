‘Supernatural’ Marathons to Air on TNT as the Series Nears Its End

TNT will be airing two Supernatural marathons in support of the series’ upcoming finale. Earlier this year, The CW’s Supernatural had to stop production on season 15 – the final season – due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 13 episodes of the final season aired prior to the shutdown, with the supernatural comedy/drama returning on October 8, 2020 to launch the remaining seven new episodes.

The series will wrap up with season 15 episode 20, “Carry On,” arriving on November 19th.

TNT’s first Supernatural marathon runs October 6th through October 8th and consists of the 13 previously aired season 15 episodes. The second marathon is set for November 19th and will feature 15 hours of Supernatural “Best Of” programming beginning at 5am ET/PT and finishing up at 8pm ET/PT. (One episode from each season will be screened during this marathon.)

The second marathon wraps up right before the two-hour series finale airs on The CW.

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles lead the cast as demon-hunting brothers Sam and Dean Winchester. Misha Collins plays Castiel, Alexander Calvert is Jack, and Ruth Connell plays Rowena.

Supernatural Season 15 Marathon:

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

1:00 PM ET/PT – Back to the Future

Picking up where we left off last season, Sam, Dean and Castiel are left to defend the world after all the souls in Hell have been released and are now back on Earth and free to kill again.

Sam, Dean and Castiel call on Rowena to help keep the evil souls at bay, and get an unexpected assist from Ketch.

Together with Rowena, Sam and Dean work tirelessly to keep all of hell from breaking loose. Meanwhile, Castiel cannot forgive an arrogant betrayal.

10:00 AM ET/PT – Atomic Monsters

Sam and Dean investigate the mysterious death of a girl and the disappearance of another. Series star JENSEN ACKLES directed the episode.

Sam and Dean’s routine case turns out to be anything but. Recurring guest star RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR. directed the episode.

While Castiel investigates the disappearance of a local teen, Sam and Dean are visited by an old friend.

Dean goes off on his own to take on a case. Meanwhile, Castiel has an idea of how he can help Sam track down God.

Sam, Dean and Castiel’s continued search for a way to defeat Chuck leads them to unexpected places and toward unlikely allies.

10:00 AM ET/PT – The Trap

While Sam and Eileen face the brutal truth, Dean and Cas work together to get a step ahead of Chuck.

Sam and Dean hit the road to help an old friend, but it appears that their luck may have finally run out when they are the ones who may be in need of rescue.

Sam and Dean press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool. Meanwhile, Castiel hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think.

Sam and Dean respond to a frantic call and – together with Castiel, Jack and Sheriff Jody Mills- assist in an extraordinary and heartbreaking rescue. Then, Billie surprises everyone with a visit to the bunker.

A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam and Dean to Jo’s door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby. Meanwhile, Castiel asks Jack to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest.

Supernatural “Best Of” Marathon:

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

5:00 AM ET/PT – Pilot (Season 1)

Sam is about to graduate from college and has an interview set up to join one of the most prestigious law schools in the country. His brother Dean, whom he has not seen since he went to college, shows up in the middle of the night and tells him their father is missing while on a hunting trip. Leaving his girlfriend behind to find their dad, Sam joins Dean in an effort to find their father in a little town called Jericho, where unmarried men disappear without a trace.

After the fight between Jake and Sam, Dean has to make the ultimate sacrifice for his brother. Meanwhile the Yellow-Eyed Demon has his new servant and plans to unleash the hordes of Hell.

Dean is killed after looking into a case about the disappearance of a man with Sam. The next morning, Sam is shocked to find Dean alive and is hit with the realization he is reliving the day before.

Bobby, Sam, and Dean visit an old friend of Bobby’s, a psychic, to help them get some answers as to how and why Dean has returned from Hell.

The Apocalypse forces Sam and Dean to make heart-shattering decisions that will alter their lives forever.

Sam and Dean are transported to an alternate universe, where they are actors on a TV show called Supernatural and are named Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, and they must avoid an angelic hitman who is pursuing them.

As Sam and Dean race the clock on a high-stakes mission, Bobby seeks the help of an unlikely old friend to solve one of the most personal cases of his life.

With Crowley poised to undo everything they’ve ever done, Sam and Dean find themselves cornered. But with Kevin’s help, the Winchesters have one last play against The King of Hell. Meanwhile, Metatron gets Castiel to help him take on Naomi.

Dean is feeling the effects of the First Blade. Meanwhile, Metatron makes his move against humanity, as Sam, Dean and Castiel try to stop him.

Sam and Dean investigate the disappearance of a teacher and are stunned to learn that the victim’s school is putting on a musical based on their lives. The 200th episode of the series.

Seen entirely from the point of view of the Impala, Sam and Dean go on a road trip to fight monsters and demons.

Sam and Dean get caught in a dangerous situation and only have each other to rely on. The fight between the American Hunters and the British Hunters comes to a head.

Sam, Dean and Castiel are transported into the animated world of Scooby Doo; and they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery.

Sam and Dean look to occult lore for a solution to their latest problem, but instead of a resolution, they find much more than either of them had anticipated. This is the series 300th episode.

Sam and Dean’s routine case turns out to be anything but.

The Season 15 Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles) and the angel Castiel (Collins) have conquered monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell, and in the show’s 14th season, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean. In a valiant act, Sam and Dean’s surrogate son Jack (Calvert) destroyed his soul to redeem his adoptive father. But this proved to be a fatal error, leading to the accidental death of Mary Winchester.

The 14th season also featured the return of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the show’s historic 300th episode. Now, in their 15th season, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a threat beyond anything they’ve ever grappled with… anything they’ve ever imagined: God himself.







