‘Blue Bayou’ Trailer: Justin Chon Writes, Directs and Stars In Timely Drama

By
Rebecca Murray
-

The official trailer for Focus Features’ timely drama Blue Bayou is gutwrenching and powerful. The trailer reveals writer/director Justin Chon (Gook, Ms. Purple) starring as a father who’s ripped away from his family – and the only country he’s ever known – by ICE.

In addition to Justin Chon, the cast includes Oscar winner Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl), Mark O’Brien (City on a Hill), Linh Dan Pham (Ninja Assassin), and Emory Cohen (The OA). Chon serves as a producer along with Charles D. King, Kim Roth, and Poppy Hanks.

Chon’s film earned a Un Certain Regard Award nomination at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival which hosted the film’s world premiere. Focus Features has set a September 17, 2021 theatrical release.

The Plot, Courtesy of Focus Features:

Blue Bayou is the moving and timely story of a uniquely American family fighting for their future. Antonio LeBlanc (Chon), a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou, is married to the love of his life Kathy (Vikander) and step-dad to their beloved daughter Jessie. Struggling to make a better life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past when he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.

Blue Bayou Poster
Poster for writer/director Justin Chon’s ‘Blue Bayou’ (Photo Credit: Focus Features)




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR