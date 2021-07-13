‘Blue Bayou’ Trailer: Justin Chon Writes, Directs and Stars In Timely Drama

The official trailer for Focus Features’ timely drama Blue Bayou is gutwrenching and powerful. The trailer reveals writer/director Justin Chon (Gook, Ms. Purple) starring as a father who’s ripped away from his family – and the only country he’s ever known – by ICE.

In addition to Justin Chon, the cast includes Oscar winner Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl), Mark O’Brien (City on a Hill), Linh Dan Pham (Ninja Assassin), and Emory Cohen (The OA). Chon serves as a producer along with Charles D. King, Kim Roth, and Poppy Hanks.

Chon’s film earned a Un Certain Regard Award nomination at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival which hosted the film’s world premiere. Focus Features has set a September 17, 2021 theatrical release.

The Plot, Courtesy of Focus Features:

Blue Bayou is the moving and timely story of a uniquely American family fighting for their future. Antonio LeBlanc (Chon), a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou, is married to the love of his life Kathy (Vikander) and step-dad to their beloved daughter Jessie. Struggling to make a better life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past when he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.







