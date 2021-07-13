Disney+ and Lucasfilm announced a special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will focus on the appearance of Luke Skywalker in the season two finale. The special episode will delve into the process of introducing a young Luke Skywalker, played by the one and only Mark Hamill, into the series in a key scene.

The “Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale” will premiere on Disney+ on August 25, 2021.

The news of a Luke Skywalker-centric episode arrives hours after The Mandalorian received 24 Emmy Awards nominations. The sci-fi series tied with The Crown for the most nominations, picking up nominations in categories including Best Drama Series and Supporting Actor in a Drama (Giancarlo Esposito).

Disney+ issued the following description of the “Making of the Season 2 Finale” special episode:

“In last year’s Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the appearance of a young Luke Skywalker was one of the biggest reveals and best-kept secrets of the acclaimed show thus far. Reaction to the episode was emotionally charged for many, deeply resonating with generations of fans who were elated to see the Jedi Master in his post-Return of the Jedi prime. The story of the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back is the subject of a special extra episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, debuting August 25 on Disney+.

‘Making of the Season 2 Finale’ is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this celebrated ‘chapter’ of The Mandalorian, with a focus on the technology used for recreating Luke Skywalker. It delves into the collaborative process, including working with Mark Hamill, to create an authentic and fitting recreation, and explores the immense pressure and responsibility the filmmakers had in bringing back one of the most important characters in film history.”







