‘Blue Miracle’ Video: Delving Into the True Story Behind the Film

Writer/director Julio Quintana believes the story that’s the basis for Blue Miracle is so crazy that if it wasn’t true, you could never write a movie about it. The one-minute behind-the scenes featurette for the inspirational movie focuses on the true story of the fishing tournament that helped save Casa Hogar.

The cast is led by two-time Golden Globe nominee Dennis Quaid and features Jimmy Gonzales, Anthony Gonzalez, Raymond Cruz, Nathan Arenas, and Miguel Angel Garcia. Isaac Arellanes, Steve Gutierrez, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Fernanda Urrejola, Silverio Palacios, and Bruce McGill also star.

Chris Dowling co-wrote the screenplay and Javier Chapa, Darren Moorman, Chris George, Ben Howard, and Trey Reynolds produce.

Netflix has set a May 27, 2021 global release.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

The local boys orphanage Casa Hogar is about to go bankrupt and their director Papa Omar (Jimmy Gonzales) is desperate to find a way to save it. With all avenues closed, he turns to a local fishing tournament with hopes of a miracle. There’s one small problem, neither he nor his boys have ever fished. They team up with the reluctant Captain Wade Malloy (Quaid), a previous tournament champion, hoping he can steer them to victory.

Unbeknownst to them, Molloy is fighting his own challenges. Once out on the open ocean, unexpected friendships are created, strengths are tested, and with the power of faith, we see miracles do come true.







