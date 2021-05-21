‘SEAL Team’ Season 4 Episode 16 Photos and Finale Preview

The season four finale of CBS’s SEAL Team promises to be a heartwrenching hour of television. Fortunately for viewers, it won’t be the last time we catch up with Bravo. CBS confirmed SEAL Team earned a fifth season which will air on the network’s streaming service, Paramount+.

Season 4 episode 16 will air on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. The season finale was directed by Christopher Chulack from a script by Spencer Hudnut and Dana Greenblatt.

David Boreanaz leads the cast as Jason Hayes, Max Thieriot plays Clay Spenser, and Neil Brown Jr. stars as Ray Perry. AJ Buckley is Sonny Quinn and Toni Trucks is Lisa Davis. Recurring cast members include Justin Melnick as Brock Reynolds, Tyler Grey as Trent Sawyer, Scott Foxx as Full Metal, and Judd Lormand as Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn.

Episode 16’s guest cast includes Shiva Negar, Jason Dohring, David Bianchi, Rob Parks, and Miracle Laurie.

“One Life To Live” Plot: Bravo takes a devastating hit that will change the team forever, and forces each member to make major personal decisions.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication. Vital to the team’s success is Ensign Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge officer.

Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.







