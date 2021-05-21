‘Butter’ Music Video: BTS Release Their New Summer Single

Global superstars BTS are back with a brand-new summer single, “Butter.” The seven-member group released their second all-English single at midnight ET time Friday morning (May 21) and already it’s breaking records. The music video garnered over 74+ million views in just 13 hours in release. And 16 hours in it had racked up 86+ million views.

It’s possibly on track to being the most viewed music video in 24 hours in YouTube history. According to YouTube officials and Guinness Book of World Records, BTS currently holds that title with their smash hit “Dynamite” which received 101.1 views in 24 hours.

“Butter” has already reached number one on iTunes in over 100 countries and counting.

“Butter” is described as a dance-pop track that easily becomes listeners’ favorite earworm, with its distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds. Sometimes smooth and at times charismatic, the duality of BTS they claim to “owe [it all] to [my] mother” will melt listeners’ hearts. The fun and witty lyrics brimming with positive and bright energy will instantly uplift moods.

The electric performance amplifies the song’s energy. The choreography is a combination of group and unit dances, without losing its cool demeanor. The video allows each member to show fans their charm, with an elevator scene where each member is spotlighted in their individual freestyle dance.

A range of musicians including Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, Ron Perry (CEO of Columbia Records), Jenna Andrews, Alex Bilowitz, and Sebastian Garcia had a hand in writing the song. Leader of the group, RM, was involved in making the track feature the signature BTS style.

The band will perform “Butter” for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 23. They are nominated in four categories this year: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song. This is the group’s first time being nominated for Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Artist.

But BTS isn’t stopping there. They will be on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, May 25 and they’re kicking off Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on May 28. BTS will also be on the June cover of Rolling Stone magazine where they’re dubbed the “world’s biggest band.”







