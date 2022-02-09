Bobby Brown Documentary and Series Debut Teaser Trailers

A&E’s just released teaser trailers for the upcoming documentary Biography: Bobby Brown and the series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step. The Bobby Brown documentary will be released over two nights – May 30 and 31 – at 8pm ET/PT. The 12 episode series premieres on May 31st at 10pm ET/PT.

Both projects feature interviews and exclusive footage, with the series delving into Brown’s professional life and personal struggles.

A&E Network released the following descriptions of the two upcoming Bobby Brown projects:

“From growing up in the housing projects of Roxbury, Massachusetts, through his rise to fame with New Edition and beyond, Bobby Brown shares his personal journey like never before in Biography: Bobby Brown. In exclusive interviews, the R&B icon unveils his struggles with substance abuse, his marriage to Whitney Houston, the devastating loss of Houston and his two children and his life as a devoted father and husband to Alicia Etheredge-Brown.

Confronting his very personal yet very public struggles, Brown recounts what it was like to become a music phenomenon at such a young age in this tell-all documentary. In an effort to come to terms with his tumultuous past, Bobby, for the very first time, visits the gravesite of Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina and holds a deeply moving tribute in honor of Bobby Junior. The documentary includes interviews with Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, New Edition’s Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Johnny Gill, as well as his family, friends, and those who experienced this journey with him. Over the course of two nights, viewers will get to hear never-before-heard stories as they reflect on Bobby’s life both on and off stage.

After facing immense tragedy and adversity in the public eye, the Browns are ready to invite fans into their world as they embark on a new chapter of life in the 12-episode docuseries Bobby Brown: Every Little Step. Through exclusive access into their day-to-day lives, follow along as Bobby juggles his music career, raising a family, dealing with the recent loss of his son, sobriety, and focusing on his physical health. There’s never a dull moment in the Brown household as they move through the triumphs and travails of everyday life and prepare for new adventures.”









