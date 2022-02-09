Theodore Roosevelt Trailer, Premiere Date, and Miniseries Details

The Theodore Roosevelt miniseries from executive producers Doris Kearns Goodwin, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennifer Davisson will air on The History Channel on Memorial Day 2022. History debuted the first trailer for the upcoming fourth production in its presidential miniseries franchise and confirmed the Theodore Roosevelt project will air over two days: May 30 and May 31 at 8pm ET/PT.

The five-hour event series is based on Pulitzer Prize-winner Doris Kearns Goodwin’s Leadership: In Turbulent Times.

“Working with The History Channel has proved an ongoing source of pride as we are united in our commitment to tell meaningful stories of presidential history and leadership for audiences across the globe,” stated Goodwin. “Bringing the fiery and fair-minded Theodore Roosevelt to life has been a particular `dee-light’, as it’s been to work with partners Appian Way and RadicalMedia, to show how Teddy sought to create a sense of common purpose among all people, using his leadership not simply to stoke his base and solidify faction, but rather, to find common ground in order to knit classes and regions of people together.”

Malcolm Venville directed and executive produces along with RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Zara Duffy. Pastimes Productions’ Doris Kearns Goodwin and Beth Laski also executive produce along with Appian Way Productions’ DiCaprio and Davisson. Additional executive producers include Knute Walker and The History Channel’s Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue, and Jennifer Wagman.

“History has cemented itself as the premier destination for presidential documentary content that tells the definitive yet complex stories of our most influential leaders – Washington, Grant, Lincoln and now our fourth installment – Theodore Roosevelt,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The History Channel. “Teddy was a fascinating man of many contradictions and we are proud to partner again with modern-day leaders in their own right — Doris and Leo — to bring this President’s larger-than-life story to our audience.”

The History Channel released the following description of Theodore Roosevelt:

This two-night premium documentary event Theodore Roosevelt will explore the breadth and depth of one of history’s most interesting men—a cowboy, soldier, statesman, conservationist, adventurer, reformer, and author who suffered profound personal loss and became at age 42 the youngest president of the United States, having a monumental impact that is still felt today. From coming to understand Roosevelt’s privileged yet sickly childhood, viewers will see how his early motivation and perseverance to “make” his body set him up for a lifelong pursuit of fighting injustice.

His resilience, humility, empathy, ambition, political acumen, and humor are on full display as he moves seamlessly through a long and winding career from the Dakota Badlands to the halls of power in New York, from the battlefields of Cuba leading the “Rough Riders” to victory during the Spanish-American War and eventually to the White House when the assassination of William McKinley catapulted him to the presidency during one of the most turbulent periods in American history.

By combining expert interviews, premium dramatic live-action sequences as well as Roosevelt’s own words and rich archival material, this documentary event will chart Roosevelt’s riveting journey and timely story showcasing how his relentless and compassionate determination to fight for the working man reshaped the political landscape forever and helped propel America into the 20th century.

Theodore Roosevelt includes interviews with renowned historians and authors Dr. H.W. Brands, Col. USMC Ret. Doug Douds, Dr. Kathleen Dalton, Dr. Douglas Brinkley, Dr. Megan Kate Nelson, Dr. Leroy G. Dorsey, Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Clay Jenkinson, Roosevelt’s great-grandson Tweed Roosevelt and more. Rufus Jones (Camping, Hunderby) portrays Theodore Roosevelt in the series.







