‘Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road’ Trailer Explores Brian’s Legacy

Sir Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, and Nick Jonas are among the artists who sing Brian Wilson’s praises in the trailer for the documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road. “Brian just threw away the rule book, just took you out of where you were and took you to another place,” says Elton, describing the musical genius who founded The Beach Boys along with his brothers Carl and Dennis.

“There was no greater world created in rock and roll than The Beach Boys,” explains Springsteen. “The level of musicianship I don’t think anybody’s touched it yet.”

The documentary features interviews with friends and fellow artists, as well as a lengthy interview with Brian Wilson speaking to his friend, Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine. In addition to Sir Elton John and Bruce Springsteen, Don Was, Jim James, Jakob Dylan, Gustavo Dudamel, Linda Perry, Taylor Hawkins, and The Beach Boys’ Al Jardine reminisce about Wilson’s impact on the music industry.

Brent Wilson (no relation) directs and produces along with Tim Headington and Theresa Steele Page for Ley Line Entertainment.

Screen Media’s releasing Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road in theaters and on VOD on November 19, 2021.