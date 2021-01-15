John Legend, Bruce Springsteen Join ‘Celebrating America’ Inaugural Celebration

John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, and Foo Fighters have been added to the list of performers set to take part in Celebrating America, the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Kamala D. Harris inaugural celebration. Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington are confirmed to introduce assorted segments throughout the celebration. The segments are described as including stories of young people helping their communities as well as the musical performances.

The newly announced performers join previously announced performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, and Jon Bon Jovi. The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) says we can expect many more performers to be confirmed ahead of Celebrating America‘s broadcast.

The Celebrating America special will be hosted by two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks (Philadelphia, Forrest Gump). The special will air on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 8:30pm to 10:30pm ET/PT. PIC’s social media channels – YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch – will stream it live. It will also be available via PIC’s streaming partners including Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox.

Per the PIC, Celebrating America “will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild. The program will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and include remarks, performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers, and the American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through this crisis.”

“This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United. We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program. Our first priority is safety — so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans,” stated PIC CEO Tony Allen.

It was recently announced Lady Gaga will perform the National Anthem during the inauguration. Jennifer Lopez is also confirmed to perform during the inauguration ceremonies which will be drastically different from previous presidential inaugurations due to Covid-19 and the insurrection at the capitol.







