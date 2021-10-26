‘Succession’ is Officially Renewed for Season 4

HBO’s officially renewed Succession for a fourth season, announcing the renewal just two episodes into season three. The current nine-episode third season debuted on October 17th and airs on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT.

“With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision,” stated Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

The award-winning drama stars Brian Cox as Logan Roy and Jeremy Strong as Kendall. Sarah Snook plays Shiv, Kieran Culkin is Roman, Alan Ruck is Connor, Matthew Macfadyen is Tom, and Nicholas Braun is Greg. Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin also returned for season three.

Executive producer Jesse Armstrong created the series and serves as showrunner. Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell also executive produce.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO:

Season three finds Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall. After Kendall’s impulsive decision to expose the company’s sprawling scandal, the family is left to each contemplate their future. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war, with the Roy family navigating the looming question of who will take over in a post-Logan world.







