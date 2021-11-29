Channing Tatum Returns for a 3rd ‘Magic Mike’ Film

Channing Tatum’s ready to slide back into the role of Mike Lane for a third Magic Mike film. Tatum will be reuniting with Magic Mike director Steven Soderbergh for Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance which will premiere on a still-to-be-announced date exclusively on HBO Max.

“Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?” stated Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, “We’re thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike’s wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance and humor.”

Soderbergh is set to direct from a screenplay by Reid Carolin, writer of 2012’s Magic Mike and 2015’s Magic Mike XXL. Gregory Jacobs, director of Magic Mike XXL, will be involved as a producer along with Carolin, Peter Kiernan, and Nick Wechsler.

“There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same,” said franchise star Channing Tatum.

“As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie,” explained director Steven Soderbergh. “Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realized!”

The franchise continues to be so popular with adult audiences that a “Magic Mike Live” stage show was launched in Vegas. “Magic Mike Live” expanded to London, Berlin, and Australia, and just officially announced its first North American tour. The multi-year tour will kick off in Nashville on April 6, 2022 and will hit cities including New York, Chicago, Seattle, and Dallas.

The Magic Mike film franchise also spawned the Finding Magic Mike reality competition series debuting on HBO Max on December 16, 2021. According to HBO Max, the series “follows ten men who have ‘lost their magic’ as they bare their souls and learn to perform dance routines, with one winner being awarded a cash prize and a chance to perform on the ‘Magic Mike Live’ stage in Las Vegas.”







