‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 Episode 8 Photos, Plot, and Cast

Anthony’s cousin with gang ties proves pivotal to a homicide case on CBS’s Blue Bloods season 12 episode eight. Directed by Jennifer Opresnick from a script by Kevin Riley, episode eight is set to air on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Tom Selleck leads the cast as Frank Reagan, with Donnie Wahlberg back as Danny Reagan and Bridget Moynahan returning as Erin Reagan. Will Estes plays Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou is Henry Reagan, Sami Gayle is Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Marisa Ramirez is Det. Maria Baez, and Vanessa Ray plays Officer Eddie Janko.

Recurring season 12 cast members include Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steven Schirripa, Andrew Terraciano, and Ian Quinlan.

“Reality Check” Plot: Danny partners with Anthony to solve a double homicide when Anthony’s shady cousin, Joey (Anthony DeSando), proves to have gang ties to the crime. Also, the boundary between Eddie and Jamie’s work and personal relationship is strained when Eddie and her new partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), ask Jamie to reassign them to different partners, and Erin questions the sacrifices she’s made for her career when she allows her law school friend to dig into her personal life to prepare for a potential run for district attorney.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. Erin, the middle daughter, is a New York Assistant D.A. who serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father.

Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” Unable to deny the family tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in the family footsteps as a cop. He’s found a friend and ally in his wife, Eddie, who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force.