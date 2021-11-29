Amazon’s December 2021 Prime Video lineup is set to include the debut of Being The Ricardos starring Oscar winner Nicole Kidman as the iconic Lucille Ball and Oscar winner Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz. The new romantic comedy series With Love along with the sixth and, unfortunately, final season of The Expanse also premiere this December.

Girls Trip writer Tracey Oliver guides Prime Video’s new comedy series Harlem, debuting on December 3rd. Plus, Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer star in the sci-fi thriller Encounter coming to Prime Video on December 10th.

December 2021 Prime Video Premieres:

Harlem (December 3) – From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Harlem is a new comedy following four stylish & ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC: a rising star professor struggling to make space for her love life; a savvy tech entrepreneur always dating someone new; a no-filter singer; and a hopeless romantic fashion designer. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships & big city dreams.

FC Bayern – Behind the Legend (December 8) – FC Bayern looks into the heart of the German soccer club during the intense period following the most successful season in the club’s history – the 2019/20 season. Close as ever before, the show accompanies the team and the management in a historic phase of transition, in which the club must reinvent itself again.

The Ferragnez (December 9) – Digital entrepreneur and fashion icon Chiara Ferragni and versatile artist Fedez, also known as the Ferragnez, have millions of followers on Instagram. Filmed throughout late 2020 and early 2021, a special and extraordinary time of their lives, The Ferragnez will give audiences and fans insight into their family like never before and exclusive access behind the scenes of their everyday life. This intimate look will sensitively and ironically show the passions, joys, tears, and ambitions of a young couple who are at once extraordinary and completely normal.

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico (December 10) – New comedians, more laughs and a bunch of new characters will try (and succeed) in breaking the limits of comedy on the third season of LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico. A competition between ten comedians locked inside a house where the only thing that’s not allowed is to laugh.

Encounter (December 10) – A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from a mysterious threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind. Directed by Michael Pearce, Encounter stars Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer and Rory Cochrane and is produced by Derrin Schlesinger, Piers Vellacott and Dimitri Doganis.

The Expanse (December 10) – The sixth and final season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide. Meanwhile in the Belt, Drummer and what’s left of her family are on the run and hunted for betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise.

With Love (December 17) – A romantic comedy, written and created by Gloria Calderón Kellett. Each of the five episodes, set during a different holiday throughout the year follows Lily on her transition from being newly single, to caught in a love triangle with two sexy suitors, brother to Lily, Jorge Jr., as he introduces his new boyfriend Henry to the family for the first time on Christmas Eve/Nochebuena, and the Diaz’s cousin, Sol Perez, as they balance a potential blossoming relationship with their coworker Dr. Miles Murphy. The patriarchs of the family, Beatriz and Jorge Sr. as they also deal with their own relationship challenges, in finding new ways to keep the spark alive in their 50’s. The Diaz family takes a wild ride through all the highs and lows of life, during some of the most heightened holidays of the year.

Being the Ricardos (December 21) – Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos in Academy Award®-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy.

Yearly Departed (December 23) – You are cordially invited to the most hilarious party of the year. The groundbreaking comedy special returns with an all-star lineup of the funniest women of the year bidding a raucous farewell to 2021. Hosted by Yvonne Orji (Insecure) and featuring a musical performance by Alessia Cara, Yearly Departed roasts and toasts all we are leaving behind from Hot Vaxx Summer to Zoom.

December IMDb TV Premieres:

Alex Rider: Season 2 (December 3) – After the death of his uncle and a deadly mission to bring down Point Blanc, Alex Rider is eager to put the past behind him and rebuild his life. However, when a horrific attack on a friend’s family draws him back into the world of spies, Alex must unravel a sinister political plot with global repercussions.

Play-Doh Squished (December 10) – Hosted by Sarah Hyland, Play-Doh Squished features three teams of two kids and two adults going Doh-to-Doh in a series of fun and highly entertaining physical and creative challenges. The holiday-themed reality competition special is set in a Play-Doh winter wonderland, where each team must combine imagination, inspiration, and holiday spirit to win the final cash prize.

UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers: Season 2 (December 17) – In this emotionally charged second season, UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class picks up after a quiet 12 months without prep sports. The six-part docuseries will take viewers on a journey as the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers emerge to resume their quest for victory after the abrupt end of their 2020 campaign to repeat as California state champions. Sierra Canyon will look to earn their third-straight Southern California regional title with a squad of top Division-I talent prospects — Amari Bailey, Shy Odom, Ramel Lloyd Jr, Bronny James, Ryan Grande and Dylan Metoyer.







