‘Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Stars in New ‘Chemical Hearts’ Trailer

Krystal Sutherland’s Our Chemical Hearts makes the leap to the screen with Chemical Hearts starring Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart. A new trailer’s just been released for the coming-of-age drama written and directed by Richard Tanne (Southside with You).

Reinhart’s co-stars include Austin Abrams (Paper Towns), Bruce Altman (Mr. Robot), Adhir Kalyan (Rules of Engagement), Sarah Jones (For All Mankind), Coral Peña (The Post) and Kara Young (The Punisher). Tanne’s behind the scenes team includes director of photography Albert Salas, production designer Lucio Seixas, costume designer Vanessa Porter, and editor JC Bond.

Lili Reinhart also serves as an executive producer on the R-rated film. Commenting on what drew her to the project, Reinhart said, “I loved that it was not what you expect when talking about a teen love story. It seemed a lot deeper than many other young adult romances out there. It’s more raw and grounded in grief. Most teen movies concentrate on drinking and experimenting and losing your virginity. This is the internal struggle of these two young people feeling overwhelming emotions as their worlds are changing.”

Chemical Hearts will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 21, 2020.

The Plot:

For Henry Page (Abrams), senior year in high school means he will finally get the coveted position of school newspaper editor. Or so he thinks. Instead, he is asked to share the position with Grace Town (Reinhart), a transfer student with a cane and a don’t-mess-with-me attitude. Falling for her almost immediately, Henry is determined to help her put the pieces of her life back together, but Grace bristles at his attempts to “fix” her.

When Grace finally begins to let her guard down, Henry discovers the heartbreaking secret that has upended her life. As he learns to love Grace for who she really is, he starts to know himself. Based on Krystal Sutherland’s fearless debut novel, Chemical Hearts is a journey of self-discovery that captures the thrills, disappointments, and confusion of being a teenager.







