After a 20 year wait a sequel to Chicken Run is finally in production. Netflix and Aardman are teaming up on Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget which will feature the voices of Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi as Ginger and Rocky.

Bella Ramsey joins the fun, voicing Ginger and Rocky’s headstrong daughter, Molly. Molly’s described as a “true chick-off-the-old-block who completes the family trio in this new chapter.”

Returning voice cast members include Jane Horrocks (Babs), Imelda Staunton (Bunty), and Lynn Ferguson (Mac). Additional new voice cast members include Josie Sedgwick-Davies (Frizzle), David Bradley (Fowler), Romesh Ranganathan (Nick), Daniel Mays (Fetcher), and Nick Mohammed (Dr. Fry).

Netflix and Aardman released the following synopsis of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget:

“Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!”

Sam Fell (Flushed Away, The Tale of Despereaux, ParaNorman) directs from a script by Karey Kirkpatrick, John O’Farrell, and Rachel Tunnard. Peter Lord, Carla Shelley, Karey Kirkpatrick, and Nick Park are executive producing.

The Chicken Run sequel is targeting a 2023 premiere on Netflix.

Netflix and Aardman also announced a new Wallace & Gromit film is in the works with Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep creator Nick Park on board to direct. Aardman’s Creative Director of Wallace & Gromit, Merlin Crossingham, will co-direct and Mark Burton is writing the script (based on a story by Burton and Park).

The untitled Wallace & Gromit film’s plot description:

“Gromit’s concern that Wallace has become over-dependant on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a ‘smart gnome’ that seems to develop a mind of its own…As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces – or Wallace may never be able to invent again!”







