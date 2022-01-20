‘One Tree Hill’ Cast Reunites on ‘Good Sam’

One Tree Hill stars Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton, and Sophia Bush have reunited for an upcoming episode of Bush’s new CBS medical drama, Good Sam. The season one episode started filming today and will air later this season.

CBS released the following description of the characters Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton are playing: “On Good Sam, Burton and Lenz will play sisters, Gretchen and Amy Taylor, respectively, who cross paths with Dr. Sam Griffith (Bush) when Amy is admitted as a patient at Detroit’s Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital.”

Bush, Lenz, and Burton have remained close friends and even co-host an iHeartRadio podcast titled “Drama Queens.” The podcast features the trio discussing their time spent working on One Tree Hill which ran on The CW from 2003 through 2012.

Good Sam premiered on January 5, 2022 and stars Sophia Bush as Dr. Sam Griffith and Jason Isaacs as her dad, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith. The season one cast also includes Skye P. Marshall as Dr. Lex Trulie, Michael Stahl-David as Dr. Caleb Tucker, Omar Maskati as Dr. Isan M. Shah, Davi Santos as Dr. Joey Costa, Wendy Crewson as Vivian Katz, and Edwin Hodge as Malcolm A. Kingsley.

Good Sam airs on Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT.

The Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

“Good Sam stars Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs in a drama about Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma. When her former boss wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent.

Complicating matters, the caustic and arrogant Dr. Rob ‘Griff’ Griffith also happens to be her father. As Griff defies Sam’s authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.”







