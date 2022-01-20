‘Bull’ Season 6 Episode 11 Preview: Photos, Cast, and Plot Description

The TAC team squares off against Marissa on CBS’s Bull season six episode 11. Directed by Leslie Libman from a script by Steven Paul Martinez, episode 11 – “Family Matters” – airs on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull. Yara Martinez plays Isabella “Izzy” Colón, Geneva Carr is Marissa Morgan, Jamie Lee Kirchner plays Danny James, Christopher Jackson stars as Chunk Palmer, and MacKenzie Meehan is Taylor Rentzel.

Recurring guest stars include Matt Dellapina as Erik Rentzel and Ollie Robinson as Mauricio Rentzel.

On January 18, 2022 Michael Weatherly announced season six will be the final season of the courtroom drama. Weatherly broke the news on Twitter, stating:

“Hello all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close. It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!” @M_Weatherly

The network confirmed the series is ending with its own statement.

“For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television. We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hard-working crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories. We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

“Family Matters” Plot: The TAC team finds itself in a tense and unprecedented situation when Bull faces off against Marissa and her new boss in court, following her departure from the company. Also, Taylor’s professional life works against her during her custody battle with her ex-husband.

Bull stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick.

While Bull has mastered his professional domain, his personal life continues to evolve in surprising ways. Now the father of a young daughter, Bull is newly remarried to his ex-wife, Isabella “Izzy” Colón. Bull’s enviable group of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation shape successful narratives down to the last detail. His team includes Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm’s tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa’s who is an expert at coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a former all-American lineman and stylist-turned-lawyer, who helps clients prepare their image and testimony and serves as TAC’s official trial attorney.

In high-stakes trials, Bull’s combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.’s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor.