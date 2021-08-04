Apple TV+ has set a September 10, 2021 premiere date for the filmed production of Come From Away, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. The Apple Original Films production was shot in May at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in front of an audience made up of 9/11 survivors and front-line workers.

Cast members from the original production star alongside members of the current production. The Broadway musical’s original director, Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Best Direction of a Musical), is at the helm of the filmed production which features choreography by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine.

Olivier Award winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein wrote the original book, music, and lyrics. Sankoff and Hein serve as executive produces along with RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Meredith Bennett.

Come From Away earned seven Tony Award nominations and won four Olivier Awards. The popular musical also picked up five Outer Critics Circle Awards and three Drama Desk Awards.

Apple TV+ released the following description and cast list:

“Come From Away tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the ‘come from aways’ into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what’s happened while finding love, laughter, and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.”

• Petrina Bromley (original cast member of Come From Away, The Sound of Music) as Bonnie and others.

• Jenn Colella (original cast member and Tony Award nominee for Come From Away, If/Then) as Beverley/Annette and others.

• De’lon Grant (National tour for Jersey Boys) as Bob and others.

• Joel Hatch (original cast member of Come From Away, Billy Elliot, Annie) as Claude and others.

• Tony Lepage (Rock of Ages) as Kevin T. and others.

• Caesar Samayoa (original cast member of Come From Away, Sister Act, The Peewee Herman Show) as Kevin J./Ali & others.

• Q. Smith (original cast member of Come From Away, Mary Poppins, Les Misérables) as Hannah and others.

• Astrid Van Wieren (original cast member and Dora award nominee for Come From Away) as Beulah and others

• Emily Walton (Peter and the Starcatcher, August: Osage County) as Janice & others.

• Jim Walton (Sunset Boulevard, The Music Man) as Nick/Doug and others.

• Sharon Wheatley (original cast member of Come From Away, Avenue Q, Les Misérables, Cats, and The Phantom of the Opera) as Diane and others.

• Paul Whitty (Once, Gettin’ the Band Back Together, Amélie, The Full Monty) as Oz and others.







