The official casting announcements have begun for Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios’ upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883. The streaming service confirmed the Grammy Award winning couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will play James and Margaret Dutton, with Oscar nominee Sam Elliott (A Star is Born) on board to star as a rugged cowboy named Shea Brennan.

Paramount+ released the following description of the prequel:

“1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

Elliott is set to play Shea Brennan, a tough as nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools. McGraw and Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively.”

The Yellowstone prequel was created by Taylor Sheridan, with Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari executive producing.

“It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” stated Elliott. “I think the Western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Commenting on the project, Faith Hill said, “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”

“This is truly a dream job,” added Tim McGraw. “Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”

The new series has 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions on board as production partners.

“We are thrilled to have Academy Award nominee and acting legend Sam and hugely talented, award-winning artists Faith and Tim all join the Taylor Sheridan universe,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. “Taylor’s proven his immense capability of creating captivating characters and immersive worlds and there’s no exception here with 1883 and Sam, Faith and Tim’s characters. We are looking forward to this further expansion of the world of Yellowstone and bringing it to audiences everywhere.”

Season three of Yellowstone finished up in August 2020. Season four starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is expected to premiere this fall.







