‘He’s All That’ Trailer: Addison Rae Stars as a Social Media Influencer

1999’s She’s All That becomes 2021’s He’s All That with a gender switch and an updated storyline involving a social media influencer. The official trailer stars TikTok celeb Addison Rae as the social media influencer – obviously – and Cobra Kai‘s Tanner Buchanan as the “project” she takes on in order to win a bet.

The original film was released back in 1999 and starred Freddie Prinze Jr as the popular high school football player who fell for the socially awkward ugly duckling (played by Rachael Leigh Cook) who transformed under his tutelage. Cook shows up for the remake as does Matthew Lillard who played a narcissistic reality TV star in the original. The 1999 coming of age romantic comedy also featured Paul Walker, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Anna Paquin, and Kieran Culkin.

Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Myra Molloy, and Annie Jacob co-star in the 2021 release.

He’s All That was directed by Robert Iscove while She’s All That has Mean Girls‘ Mark Waters at the helm. R. Lee Fleming, Jr. returns as screenwriter, with Andrew Panay, Jennifer Gibgot, and Bill Block serving as producers.

Netflix has set an August 27, 2021 premiere date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Padgett (Rae) has mastered her perfect high school life: She’s a popular beauty influencer with a huge following, and her hot pop star boyfriend makes her the envy of everyone on her feed. But after she catches him cheating while livestreaming, she goes viral for all the wrong reasons. To repair her reputation, Padgett makes a risky bet that she can turn her scruffy antisocial classmate Cameron (Buchanan) into prom king material.

Things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL—and learning no one is quite who they seem on social media, least of all herself.









