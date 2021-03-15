‘Cruella’ Debuts a New TV Spot During the Grammys

Disney released a brand new TV spot for the upcoming live-action film, Cruella, starring Oscar winner Emma Stone (La La Land) in the title role. The video was accompanied by three new photos from the film which is set to premiere on Friday, May 28, 2021.

The one-minute sneak peek video is set to “These Boots are Made for Walking” and reveals more about Cruella de Vil’s desire to be a designer.

In addition to Emma Stone, Cruella stars two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) directs from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, with story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis.

Andrew Gunn (Freaky Friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns), and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin) produced, with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, and Glenn Close serving as executive producers. Two-time Oscar winner Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, A Room with a View) designed the costumes.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney:

Emma Stone stars in Disney’s Cruella, an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.







