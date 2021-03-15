When ABC’s The Rookie returns from its one month break it will be with an episode that finds the officers working on a high profile kidnapping case. Season three episode eight, “Bad Blood,” was directed by Sylvain White from a script by Paula Puryear and Bill Rinier and will air on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season three cast is led by Nathan Fillion as John Nolan. Alyssa Diaz returns as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is back as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr is Jackson West, and Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen. Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox is Nyla Harper, and Shawn Ashmore stars as Wesley Evers.

Episode eight guest stars include Toks Olagundoye as Professor Fiona Ryan, Matthew Glave as Oscar Hutchinson, and Michael Beach as Commander Percy West.

“Bad Blood” Plot: Officer Nolan, Officer Harper and Detective Lopez are assigned to the kidnapping of the son of a criminal court judge who has a long list of enemies who could possibly be involved.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.