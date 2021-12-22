‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Teaser Trailer

By
Rebecca Murray
-

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is fully aware messing with the multiverse and tampering with the stability of spacetime has had dire consequences in Marvel Studios’ official teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) warns that the desecration of reality will not go unpunished, but Doctor Strange believes it was his only option.

The teaser trailer also finds Doctor Strange turning to Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) for help with the multiverse.

The teaser arrived along with a new poster and photos from the upcoming May 6, 2022 theatrical release.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the cast of the second stand-alone Doctor Strange film also includes Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios © Marvel Studios 2022)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange in Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios © Marvel Studios 2022)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange in Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios © Marvel Studios 2022)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios © Marvel Studios 2022)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Poster



