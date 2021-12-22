‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Set to Premiere in March 2022

FX’s critically acclaimed comedy Atlanta will finally to the network’s primetime schedule on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT. Delays due to scheduling conflicts and Covid-19 postponed season three which will arrive four years after the premiere of season two.

FX has already given the series a fourth season order but they haven’t provided any production updates or targeted release date for that season.

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” stated Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

Season three will consist of 10 episodes, with the first two dropping on March 24th. Series creator, writer, and executive producer Donald Glover returns to star as Earn. Brian Tyree Henry plays Alfred/Paper Boi, LaKeith Stanfield is Darius, and Zazie Beetz stars as Van.

Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms, and Dianne McGunigle serve as executive producers. The award-winning comedy is produced by FX Productions.

The network will debut a new season three teaser trailer on Christmas during the NBA games on ESPN and ABC.

FX released the following brief description of season three:

Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds “Earn” (Glover), “Alfred / ‘Paper Boi’” (Henry), “Darius” (Stanfield) and “Van” (Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.







