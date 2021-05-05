Emma Stone Discusses ‘Cruella’ in a New Behind-the-Scenes Video

Emma Stone talks about slipping into the role of 101 Dalmations villain Cruella de Vil in a new video featurette for Cruella. Stone describes the story as wholly original and reveals once she put on the wild, black and white hair and unique costumes, she felt completely in touch with the fictional villain.

Emma Thompson co-stars in the live-action comedy from director Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya). The cast also includes Joel Fry as Jasper, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Anita, Paul Walter Hauser as Horace, and Mark Strong as Boris.

Dana Fox and Tony McNamara wrote the screenplay from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt, and Kristin Burr produced, with Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, and Glenn Close executive producing.

Disney’s set a May 28, 2021 theatrical release date. The PG-13 film will also be available on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time fee.

The Plot:

Academy Award winner Emma Stone (La La Land) stars in Disney’s Cruella, an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.

Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense and Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.







